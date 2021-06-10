Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 13,694 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,222,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

LEGH opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $463.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

