Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DADA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 1,984,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,250. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.07. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

