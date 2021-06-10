Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.14%.
NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.63.
Daktronics Company Profile
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.