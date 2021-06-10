Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.42.

DARE opened at $1.33 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

