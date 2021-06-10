Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.84

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $9.48. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

