Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 53,172 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

