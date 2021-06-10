Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 53,172 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.76.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
