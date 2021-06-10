Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,786% compared to the typical volume of 272 call options.

TACO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

