Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,761,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,490,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

