Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 87,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,985,101 shares.The stock last traded at $13.53 and had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

