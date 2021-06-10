Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AIXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.25 ($23.82).

Aixtron stock opened at €18.35 ($21.58) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12-month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 51.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

