Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $68.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of REG opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,997. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after acquiring an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after acquiring an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

