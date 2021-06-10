Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $298.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

NYSE:MTN opened at $319.94 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,142.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 460.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 64.2% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

