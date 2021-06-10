Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.52 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 483.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,253,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

