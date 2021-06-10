DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,508 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $100,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 216,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 170.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.19. 8,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,289. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,162 shares of company stock worth $10,895,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

