DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $540,771.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.13 or 0.00865874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.23 or 0.08545036 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,097,767 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.