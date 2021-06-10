DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $30.31 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $30.31 million and approximately $362,273.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.98 or 0.00463186 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.01219249 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

