Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 10,336 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,061 shares of company stock worth $3,166,087 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

