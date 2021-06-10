Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,986 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Retail Value by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Retail Value by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Retail Value by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Retail Value by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. Retail Value Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

