Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Metropolitan Bank worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $64.99 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $542.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

