Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,555 Shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.68% of IEC Electronics worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 203,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEC opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $116.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

