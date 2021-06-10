Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of APi Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in APi Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in APi Group by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 509,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. APi Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

