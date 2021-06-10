Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,239 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

PZN opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $853.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

