Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Up 0.6%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 18,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 19.51% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

