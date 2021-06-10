Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 489.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.50.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $406.94 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.