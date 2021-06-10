Disciplined Investments LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

