Disciplined Investments LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

