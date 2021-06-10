Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lowered by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.03 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.