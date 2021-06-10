DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.31.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $9,037,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $2,501,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $566,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.