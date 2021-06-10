Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOL. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.25.

Dollarama stock opened at C$53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.24. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at C$63,969,050.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

