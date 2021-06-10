Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

Shares of DOL stock traded up C$1.01 on Thursday, reaching C$54.35. 463,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The stock has a market cap of C$16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.24. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 over the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

