DomRaider 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DomRaider has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $30.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00853334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.21 or 0.08511618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089344 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.