DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 58,367 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, May 20th, Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60.

DoorDash stock opened at $136.98 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

