Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,281.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,285.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,503.35 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

