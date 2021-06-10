DragonVein One Day Volume Reaches $2.96 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and $2.96 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,386.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.01646051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00455886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001339 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.