DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 154.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

