Dusk Network Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $44.66 million and $11.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.86 or 0.00845934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.08459463 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.