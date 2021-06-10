DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

KSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.