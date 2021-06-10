DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
KSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.47.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
