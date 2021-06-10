Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 23,000 Shares

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
