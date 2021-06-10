Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 23,000 Shares

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.