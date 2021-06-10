E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,011. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.