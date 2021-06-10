E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 282 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.