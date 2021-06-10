E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $57,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 313,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,614,625. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.