E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $67,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 273,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,073,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

