E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $73,000 in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,638. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALVR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AlloVir Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.