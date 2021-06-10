E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $79,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after buying an additional 1,352,785 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 491,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,531.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 306,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 355,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 289,182 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,009 shares of company stock worth $383,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SPPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 30,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $692.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.24. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

