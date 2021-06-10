Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Down 5.9%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.19. 36,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,716,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

