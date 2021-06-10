easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.76.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

