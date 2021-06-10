easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.76.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

