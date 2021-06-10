easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

