easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

