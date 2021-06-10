eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.13. 44,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $66.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

