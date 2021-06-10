Eden Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $129,728.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00857326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.50 or 0.08532672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00089610 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

