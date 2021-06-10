Edgeless (EDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $512,845.96

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $512,845.96 and $92.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00841661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.09 or 0.08368256 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars.

